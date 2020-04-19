The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Judith A. Sellins

Judith A. Sellins Obituary
Judith A. Sellins, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away at South Kingstown Nursing and Rehab in West Kingston on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 73.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late George and Vera Sellins.
After graduating from Shepard Gill School of Practical Nursing in Boston, Judith worked as a pediatric LPN at The Westerly Hospital and was a guest host on WBLQ Radio for many years. A faithful animal lover, she had started Brina's Friends which was a local animal loss support group.
Judith is survived by her daughter Jill M. Sellins and husband David Buck of Charlestown; brother David A. Sellins and wife Andrea of N. Stonington; three grandchildren, Madison Buck, Tanner Buck and Elena Buck; and two nieces and one nephew.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial are respectfully private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
