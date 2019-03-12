The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
Resources
Judith Ann (Dionne) Godfrey

Judith Ann (Dionne) Godfrey Obituary

Judith Ann (Dionne) Godfrey Obituary
Judith Ann (Dionne) Godfrey, 56, of Charlestown, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Patricia and Robert E. Dionne, Sr.
She leaves behind her son Lawrence Godfrey of Westerly; daughter Kristen Lupica of Gales Ferry, CT; brother Robert E. Dionne, Jr. of Westerly; and her beloved fiancé John Gaccione of Charlestown. Judy's many friends will miss her sunshine and daily phone calls.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 12, 2019
