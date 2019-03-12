|
Judith Ann (Dionne) Godfrey, 56, of Charlestown, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Patricia and Robert E. Dionne, Sr.
She leaves behind her son Lawrence Godfrey of Westerly; daughter Kristen Lupica of Gales Ferry, CT; brother Robert E. Dionne, Jr. of Westerly; and her beloved fiancé John Gaccione of Charlestown. Judy's many friends will miss her sunshine and daily phone calls.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 12, 2019