Judith Bergel Obituary
Judith Bergel, 81, of Westerly, wife of the late Paul M. Bergel, passed away at the Westerly Health Center December 7, 2019.
Born in Stonington, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary "Connie" Sullivan. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She leaves behind her three children, Sheila (Brian) Mearns of Westerly, Brian (Elizabeth) Bergel of Westerly, and Sharon Bergel and her partner Stephanie of Stonington. She also leaves behind her sister Jacqueline Sullivan of Hudson, FL. She will be greatly missed by her 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Judith was predeceased by her sister Norma Sullivan.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday December 9th from 5-7 PM in the Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street Westerly. Funeral services and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 9, 2019
