Judith Lois (Fuller) Lagerstrom, 81, of Westerly, RI died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday November 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Norman R. Lagerstrom.
Born in Providence, RI on August 3, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Amy (Tootell) Fuller.
Mrs. Lagerstrom along with her family owned and operated the Pine Lodge Motel in Westerly from 1977 until retiring in 1997. She was a member of the Westerly Chamber of Commerce, New England InnKeepers and the Rhode Island Hospitality Association. In 1996 she was name Hotelier of the year.
Judith was an active member of the Dunn's Corners Church in Westerly and a long- time volunteer at the Johnnycake Center.
Besides her loving and devoted husband of 64 years she is survived by her two children, Jayne (Lagerstrom) Bruzzi of Pawtucket, RI and David K. Lagerstrom of Westerly. She was the loving grandmother of Elizabeth and Amy and great grandmother of Clara and Eliza. She was predeceased by her brother, Samuel K. Fuller.
A memorial service will be held in the spring. Burial will be private in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dunn's Corners Community Church Presbyterian.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, will be assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com