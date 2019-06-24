The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Judith Stedman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith (Tetlow) Stedman

Judith (Tetlow) Stedman

Judith (Tetlow) Stedman Obituary
Judith (Tetlow) Stedman, of Lords Hill Road, Stonington, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the age of 82. She was the wife of the late Wallace H. Stedman.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Frances Tetlow.
Judith graduated from WHS where she was named outstanding softball player in the mid-50s. In her younger years she ran a kennel and in the 70's she owned and operated a dog grooming business called The Band Box in Westerly. Judith retired after many years of compassionate service as a L.P.N. with the State of Connecticut.
She leaves her five children, Debra J. Ferland of Warren, NH, Leonard R. Brainard and Robert F. Brainard, both of Westerly, Richard S. Brainard of Stonington, CT, Jo Ferland of Coventry, RI and; two brothers, Richard Tetlow of Hot Springs, AZ and Robert Tetlow of Pawcatuck, CT; twelve grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday June 25th from (5-7pm) at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. Relatives and friends are also invited to attend a Funeral Service at 9:30 am on Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Stonington Cemetery, Stonington. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on June 24, 2019
