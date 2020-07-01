Judy Ann (Gallucci) Bentley, 64 of Wood River Junction died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Westerly Hospital. She was for 42 years the beloved wife of John S. Bentley.
Judy worked as an associate at the Cumberland Farms in Wyoming, RI for 15 years, before retiring in 2012. She previously worked at Cost Plus and Bassetts Jaguar in Wyoming, RI. She graduated from West Warwick High School in 1973 and received an Associate Degree in Business in 1992 from the Community College of Rhode Island.
Judy was devoted to her family, especially her many nieces and nephews. She was an avid couponer and shopper and was well known at grocery stores around the state. Judy will be remembered as a friendly and welcoming to her customers at Cumberland Farms and took the time to know all of the regulars, especially the young boys and girls that came into the store.
Born in Providence, RI to John and Anna (Funaro) Gallucci, she was the sister of Joseph Gallucci, David Gallucci, Cynthia Ventura (husband Anthony), the late Michael Gallucci and the late John Gallucci (whose wife is Kathy). She was the sister-in-law of James F. Bentley (wife Joanne) and Elmer C. Bentley.
She was the beloved Aunt of Deirdra Delmastro (husband Joseph), Jason Bentley, Kate Bentley, John Gallucci (wife Kristen), Ryan Gallucci (wife Katie), Arianna Ventura, Anthony Ventura and Alex Ventura and the Great Aunt of Joseph, Rachell, Joshua and Jacob Delmastro, Corey, Julia and Mathew Bentley and Kelsey, Lili and Mia Gallucci.
A memorial service will be celebrated at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 2115 Broad Street, Cranston, RI 02905 on July 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Donations in her memory may be made to Saint Jude's Research Hospital for Children. Condolences may be offered to her family and a favorite memory of Judy shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.