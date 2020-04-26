The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Judy M. (Denton) Brayman


1939 - 2020
Judy M. (Denton) Brayman Obituary
Judy M. (Denton) Brayman, 80 of Fairview Ave Hope Valley, RI died unexpectedly on Wednesday April 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Wallace E. Brayman.
Born in Coventry, RI on May 28, 1939 she was the daughter of the late Earl and Maria (Paterno) Denton.
Mrs. Brayman worked at the University of Rhode Island for many years before her retirement.
Judy was past President of the Gordon Green Post Women's Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Hope Valley Ambulance Auxiliary. An avid Bingo player she was a member of the Richmond, Hopkinton and North Stonington Senior Centers and enjoyed playing cards several times a week. She also loved her home and taking care of her flower gardens and feeding her beloved birds.
Besides her loving and devoted husband of 63 years she will be sadly missed by her five children, Debra Wilcox and her husband David, Karen Greene, Gary Brayman and his wife Lisa, Bruce Brayman and his finance Jill all of Hope Valley, RI and Laura Gavitt and her husband Scott of Exeter, RI. She also leaves 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren and several great, great grandchildren and her sister, Marie Palmer of Hope Valley, RI and brother, Earl Denton of Exeter, RI.
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, her funeral service and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Hope Valley Ambulance, Corp. PO Box 205, Hope Valley, RI 02832.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
For online condolences please visit www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 26, 2020
