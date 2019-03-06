Judy (Humphrey) Silver, beloved wife of Charles "Charlie" E. Silver, of South Anguilla Road, Pawcatuck, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was 63 years old.

Born in Danbury, she was the daughter of Betty Humphrey of Brookfield, CT and James Humphrey and his wife Merry of Plainfield, CT.

Judy worked as a secretary for Hitachi HTM for many years. She was an avid antique collector and sold antiques at Mary D's in Westerly. She loved the beach and enjoyed her time on Napatree, Sandy Point and Block Island.

In addition to her loving husband, she leaves behind her sister Deborah Woodin and husband Harold of Woodville, CT; her niece Megan Marden and nephew Philip Woodin.

Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. A Celebration of Judy's Life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. Contributions may be made to the in Judy's memory.