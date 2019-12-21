|
|
WESTERLY - It is with great sadness that Julie Lynn Cardinal, who was a most beloved mother, daughter, fiancé, and sister, was taken on December 19, 2019 at the age of 47.
A lifelong resident, Julie Lynn was the daughter of Michael H. and Holly Cardinal of Westerly. She will be dearly missed by her four children, Hannah Bettencourt, Morgan Bettencourt, Noah Bettencourt and Samuel Scavello of Westerly. She will be deeply mourned by her fiancé Charlie Ramsey and sister Tracy Cardinal as well as her many aunts and uncles, especially Maria Gingerella Valles, who was more of her best friend than Aunt, and several nieces and nephews.
Julie worked as the office manager at Babcock Village. She was a member of the Westerly Lodge of Elks BPOE 678, a former member of the Chariho Rotary Club, also a former employee and volunteer for the Misquamicut Business Association. She participated in many activities at the Westerly Yacht Club and was the integral part of finally allowing women members to join. Julie was an Athena Award Nominee in 2016, and was voted one of the 16 toughest women in Rhode Island.
Julie loved the ocean and the beach as well as the people and community she lived in. She was an amazing singer who loved music. She loved fierily and will be missed by so many. The light she shined on this world was a force that will shine on in her children, family and this community. Affectionately known by all who loved and knew her as a gypsy soul, her fiancé would like to make sure you glance up at the stars as she tip toes and dances across the them.
The family would like to give their sincerest thanks to the Town of Westerly, State Police and Westerly Police departments, especially Chief Shawn Lacey and Sergeant Matthew Champlin. They would also like to thank their friends and the entire community of Westerly for the outpouring of love and generous donations.
Visiting hours are respectfully omitted, funeral service and burial will be private. A Celebration of Julie's Life will be held at the Westerly Yacht Club, 1 Watch Hill Rd., Westerly on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 pm. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019