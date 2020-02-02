|
|
Julio C. Ruiz, beloved husband for 57 years of Anita (Calderara) Ruiz, of Summer Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was 91.
Born in Regla, Havana, Cuba, he was the son of the late Crisanto and Maria Ruiz.
Julio worked as a Chemist for Pfizer for many years until his retirement and was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War.
In addition to his loving wife, he leaves his son Thomas C. Ruiz and partner Jennifer Dudko, of Westerly; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Wilmina Ruiz and brother Gilberto Ruiz.
The family would especially like to thank the entire staff at The Carriage House at The Elms for their outstanding care and companionship for the past several years.
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 2, 2020