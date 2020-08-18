June L. Verdun, 95, passed away peacefully at home into the arms of her beloved Savior on July 29, 2020. A home maker and gifted artist, June was born in 1925 in Rochester NY. She was the wife of John P. Verdun who pre-deceased her in 2009. June is survived by her daughter Lorraine Nichols and son-in-law Thomas, three grandsons, Michael Corr, and his wife Melyssa, Douglas Lepera and his wife Camille and Daniel Lepera and his wife Olivia. A memorial service for June will be held at a later date at Second Baptist Church where she was a member.

