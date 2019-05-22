The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Kenney-Luddy Funeral Home
205 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3108
(860) 223-1043
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
310 Fort Hill Road
Groton, RI
Justin Matthew Harris, born June 28, 1967, in Akron, Ohio, died suddenly on May 17. He is survived by his fiancée Ashley Neves and her daughters Savannah, 7, and Brielle, 5; his children Samantha, 15, and Ethan, 11, in addition to his father, John William Harris; mother, Nan-Ellen Zyrlis; brothers Theodore Harris and Christopher Zyrlis; former wife Deborah Bruno Harris; and various aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
His dual career combined working for the Cumulus Media radio stations as a sales representative and as a singer / guitarist throughout Connecticut and Rhode Island.
He will long be remembered for his musical prowess, quirky sense of humor, lightning smile, charm, listening abilities including the proverbial shoulder to cry on, and "telling it like it is."
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24, at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 310 Fort Hill Road, Groton, at 11:30 a.m.
A limb has fallen from our family tree that says "grieve not for me." Remember the best times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived when I was strong.
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 22, 2019
