Karen Dale (Hines) Cole, of Nutmeg Drive, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 67. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to James "Ron" Cole, Sr. and devoted mother to her son, James "Ronnie" Cole Jr.
Born in Westerly she was a daughter of the late Maurice "Gene" and Mary Hines.
Karen retired as a buyer for the University of Arkansas Medical Science, was a certified fitness/aerobics instructor and also worked for several years at the Paragon. She was the most caring and giving soul to everyone she came in contact with, always putting everyone's needs above her own. She enjoyed making jewelry, dancing, traveling, playing bingo, spending time at the Weekapaug Overlook and most importantly spending time with her 2 beloved grandchildren.
Besides her husband and her son both of Westerly, Karen leaves behind six sisters, Donna Davis of Pawcatuck, Sally Gray, Faye Weber, Cheryl Spino, Lori LaChapelle, and Tina Grills all of Westerly.; two grandchildren Shelby Cole and Laci Cole of Westerly and their mother Lauri Palmer of Hope Valley as well as several nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by her son Robert "Robbie" A. Cole and also by her brother James R. Hines.
Karen and her family continually support the Walk To End Alzheimer's in memory and support for those affected. To honor Karen's memory donations may be made to the 2020 Walk To End Alzheimer's through the following link http://act.alz.org/goto/InHonorOfKarenCole
Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 14, 2020