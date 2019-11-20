|
|
Karen Kolseth Cashman, 76, a resident of Stonington, died peacefully on Nov 9, 2019 after being diagnosed with peritoneal cancer in 2018. Karen was born in Washington, D.C. on September 8, 1943 and was educated at Greenwich Academy and Mount Vernon College. She grew up in a family of oil painters, then later lived in Darien, CT from 1973 to 1986, Lyme, CT from 1986 to 1999, and Roxbury, CT from 1999 to 2014.
Karen was an ambitious and resourceful mother, racket sports enthusiast and champion, horsewoman, artist, hostess, homemaker and lover of animals, people, and nature. She was competitive by nature yet always had a smile on her face. She practiced and taught dressage and ran Hidden Meadow Bed & Breakfast in Lyme, CT. Karen was an Elected Artist member of both the Salmagundi Club in New York City and Lyme Art Association in Lyme, CT. She attended the Lyme Art Academy and exhibited oil paintings in CT and Blue Hill, ME. Karen played tennis and paddle from her younger years and into her seventies at clubs and with the USTA. She was a keeper of horses, cats and dogs, most recently two German Shepherds. Karen's diverse interests were supported by her husband of 21 years, Lee Edward Cashman.
Karen was formerly married to James Pierre Brossard, who died in 1994.
Karen is survived by her husband Lee Cashman, her sister Sandra Brinckerhoff, her four daughters Lucie Brossard, Anne Van Praagh, Nancy Brossard Parent and Katie Nazarian, and a son and daughter through marriage, David Cashman and Lesley Cashman-Peck. Karen was known and loved by eleven grandchildren who called her "Mimi."
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Karen can be made to the Gynecologic Cancers Program Fund to support the work of Dr. Elena Ratner by making a check payable to Smilow Cancer Hospital (YNHH Development, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508) or online at www.givetoynhh.org (select "Closer to Free Fund" and "memorial gift" ***or*** donations can be made to the United States Tennis Association Foundation. Either would be sincerely appreciated.
A service and reception will be held at Calvary Church, Stonington, on November 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 20, 2019