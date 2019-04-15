The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Hannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Merrick (Merry) Hannon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Katherine Merrick (Merry) Hannon Obituary
Katherine Merrick (Merry) Hannon, 74, of Mystic, CT, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mystic Healthcare.
Merrick was born in Boston, MA on September 4, 1944 to Katherine Jane Hannon and Eugene L. Hannon Jr. (both deceased). She was the loving elder sister of Lawrence Hannon, Barbara Seawell, Mark Hannon (d), Amy Yazbak, Phillip Hannon (d), and David Hannon. She relished her role as the fabled "Auntie Mer" to a legion of nieces and nephews.
Merrick began her early career in banking and finance in Chicago, IL and Atlanta, GA. She then reinvented herself, opening The Framery picture framing shop in Westerly, RI, which she ran for some thirty years before retiring.
A lover of life, music and art, she was never happier than when surrounded by family, friends, artists, musicians, and the natural beauty of her New England home.
She was very loved, and will be deeply missed.
A memorial will be held later this year. Memorial donations may be made in Merrick's name to: Mystic River Homes Congregate, 205 Elm St, Groton, CT 06340. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now