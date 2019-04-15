Katherine Merrick (Merry) Hannon, 74, of Mystic, CT, died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Monday, April 8, 2019, at Mystic Healthcare.

Merrick was born in Boston, MA on September 4, 1944 to Katherine Jane Hannon and Eugene L. Hannon Jr. (both deceased). She was the loving elder sister of Lawrence Hannon, Barbara Seawell, Mark Hannon (d), Amy Yazbak, Phillip Hannon (d), and David Hannon. She relished her role as the fabled "Auntie Mer" to a legion of nieces and nephews.

Merrick began her early career in banking and finance in Chicago, IL and Atlanta, GA. She then reinvented herself, opening The Framery picture framing shop in Westerly, RI, which she ran for some thirty years before retiring.

A lover of life, music and art, she was never happier than when surrounded by family, friends, artists, musicians, and the natural beauty of her New England home.

She was very loved, and will be deeply missed.

A memorial will be held later this year. Memorial donations may be made in Merrick's name to: Mystic River Homes Congregate, 205 Elm St, Groton, CT 06340. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family. Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary