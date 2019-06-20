Kathleen (nee Yarwood) Carchidi, longtime resident of Connecticut and Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on June 17th.

Kathleen was born in London, England, and came to the United States in 1948. After coming from England, she married Arthur Carchidi and they shared many years together before Arthur passed away.

Kathleen was a proud member of the Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association, an organization that celebrated her British heritage. She was very involved, serving in board positions for both her local chapter and at the national level.

Kathleen liked to travel, sing in the Westerly Senior Choir, and she loved to read even more. She once worked at a local library and she said it was one of her favorite jobs. Later in life she served on the board at the Charlestown, RI, Cross' Mills Public library, and enjoyed driving around to all the "little free libraries" and moving the books from one to another.

Kathleen leaves behind five children, Ann, Kathleen, Edward, Susan and Beth. Eight lovely grandchildren, and, the light of her life, four beautiful great grandchildren, Giana, Briella, Skylar, and Bennett.

A private celebration of life is planned. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cross' Mills Public Library where she famously knocked down the flagpole after a winter storm because she needed to get her books.