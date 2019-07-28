|
Kathleen Marie (Spencer) Handley, formerly of Pawcatuck, passed away at the Saint Joseph Living Center in Windham, CT on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the age of 98. She was the wife of the late Gilbert A. Handley.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Orrin and Elizabeth Spencer.
Kathleen was a communicant of St. Michael Church and a member of the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. She was a former member of the Westerly Senior Center and enjoyed cards, Bingo and shuffleboard.
She is survived by her two sons, Orrin Handley of Norwich, CT and Glenn Handley of W. Warwick, RI; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one niece and two nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by her sister Elizabeth Diggett.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Tuesday from 10:30 – 11:30am. Immediately following at 12:30pm a Funeral Liturgy will take place at St. Mary's Church, 95 Main St., Stonington. Burial will be at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuenralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on July 28, 2019