Keith Lindsey Grenier, 66 of Woodville Rd, Hope Valley, RI died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Debra (Gaudlap) Grenier.
Born in Westerly, RI on May 29, 1953 he was the son of the late Patrick and Marion (Coon) Grenier.
Mr. Grenier worked for the Department of Transportation for the State of Rhode Island for over 30 years before retiring as Supervisor. He later went on to be a Heavy Equipment Operator for Richmond Sand and Stone. Inc.
Lindsey loved antiques clocks and driving around in his 1929 Ford Model A Truck.
Besides his loving and devoted wife of 49 years he will be sadly missed by his two daughters, Terry Ahern and her husband Scott of North Stonington, CT and Lindsay Luther and her husband Chuck of Westerly, RI. He was the loving grandfather of Jake Ahern, Julia Ahern, Aiden Luther and Liam Luther.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Pine Grove Cemetery, Fairview Ave., Hope Valley, RI. Calling hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stand Up for Animals, 33 Larry Hirsch Ln, Westerly, RI 02891.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the S.R. Avery Funeral Home 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020