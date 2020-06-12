Kenneth L. Bennett formerly of Westerly, RI, died in his hometown region of Dreiech, Germany on Jun 9, 2020. He was a devoted and loving husband to Ursula Bennett and Father to Karen Bennett-Aristi (husband Gerardo Aristi), Robert Bennett, (wife, Nittaya Bennett), Heidi Bennett Ray, (deceased husband Mike Ray) and Christopher Bennett, (wife Luisa Bennett). He was Grandfather to Ashlee Holland -Vincze (husband Ethan Vincze), Elizabeth Gonzales, D'toy and two step-grandchildren Katherine and Cole Aristi as well as his pure joy in later life, Holly and Liv Bennett. He was Great Grandfather to Hazel and Bennett Holland-Vincze. Ken was pre-deceased by his parents Arthur C. Bennett and Irene F. Bennett; his older and devoted sister, Beverly Heinold who died on Jan 26, 2020 in her family home in Westerly, RI., as well as one remaining sibling, Donald Bennett of Westerly, RI.

Ken graduated from Westerly High School in 1952, Graduated Monson Academy, MA. in 1953, US Army in Germany Dec 1953-Oct 1955. He did odd jobs including lifeguard at Misquamicut Beach Jan 1956 -Jul 1959. Married in 1957 to Eleanor C. MacNeil with 3 children (Karen, Bob and Heidi). Worked at Peoples Savings Bank 1959-1960. One-year Foreign Business and International Studies at Thunderbird Field, Arizona Sep 1960 – Jun 1961. He went back to Germany in Aug 1961 and married Ursula Bennett having one child, Christopher B. Bennett. He became a rep to Lego for the NATO Forces market in Europe from 1974 until 2015. He spent 40 years with Lego which was the happiest time in his career having met people from all over the world. He stated that he never met a Dane he did not enjoy. He found them to be the happiest people.

Ken enjoyed life to the fullest. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed sharing a glass of wine with good friends. He was a very kind man with deep compassion and intrigue for various cultures. He was an avid reader and an accomplished athlete. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame for Westerly High School in 1952 as mentioned in Bob Marr's book, "The Swish Kids". He approached life with a discipline for work but plenty of time for his family and friends. He was a realist and a humanitarian. His positive outlook and his approach to life is inspiring to those that knew him. Ken will be deeply, deeply missed by his family and good friends. While heartbroken, our hearts are filled with love and blessings for the years he gave us. To finalize, one of his fondest poems related to his youth by H.W. Longfellow:

Often, I think of the beautiful town

That is seated by the sea;

Often in thought go up and down

The pleasant streets of that dear old town,

And my youth comes back to me.

Rest in Peace Dad. We'll share a glass of red wine and listen to some favorite songs.

