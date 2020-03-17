|
Kenneth "Glen" LaPorte, 60, passed away March 15, 2020 at The Westerly Hospital. He was the beloved son of the late Kenneth H. LaPorte and Eileen E. LaPorte and stepson of Barbara F. O'Leary LaPorte of Warwick.
He is survived by three sisters, Maureen A. Black and her fiancé Gary Chester of Westerly, Marianne Caserta and her husband Curt of North Kingstown and Donna Erio of Arizona; two nephews and one niece.
Glen was a resident of a group home in Westerly for many years. In addition, over the course of his life he enjoyed spending time at the Olean Center, Trudeau Center and LaPlante Center. He also participated in the Special Olympics several times, competing in Track Events and Bowling.
Glen loved music and church, but most of all, he loved people. He touched so many with his kindhearted way and will forever be remembered by his family, his wonderful caregivers, friends and all the people he met along life's journey.
All services are private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Frank Olean Center, 93 Airport Road, Westerly, RI 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 17, 2020