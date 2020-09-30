1/1
Kimberly M. (Barnard) Morrone
Kimberly M. (Barnard) Morrone, of Wells Street, Westerly, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 60. She was the wife of the late John Morrone, Jr.
Born in Westerly, she was the beloved daughter of Theodora and John Clemens of Westerly and the late Harold "Butch" Barnard, Jr.
Kim worked as a Manager at McQuades Marketplace for over 25 years. She was a devoted communicant of St. Pius X Church. Children seemed to gravitate toward Kim and she absolutely loved them.
She will be dearly missed by her two children, April L. Houston and Amanda J. Ferando and son-in-law Daniel Corbin, all of Westerly and three stepchildren, Deborah Dube (John) of Maine, Catherine Morrone (Kim) of Westerly and Karen Morrone and husband Peter Kneck of Cumberland; two sisters, Robin Turano (Angelo) of Westerly and Denise DeCarolis (Jody) of Waterford; and four step-siblings, John Clemens, II (Mary) of Charlestown, Nanci-Beth Routhier (George) of Rocky Mount, NC, Stacy Clark (James) of Hopkinton, and Katrina Ahern (Steven) of Westerly. Kimberly also leaves five grandchildren, Karra, Austin, Christopher (Danielle), Matthew and Meaghan; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Luca; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly at 12 noon on Friday. There are no visiting hours. Burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to HopeHospice or the American Cancer Society in Kim's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
