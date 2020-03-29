|
|
Kurt Carl Henry Carlson, aged 70, went to be home with the Lord surrounded by his family at home in North Stonington, CT on March 27, 2020. The beloved husband of Elaine Carlson, Kurt was a faithful disciple and ordained minister of Jesus Christ. Born in Westerly, RI on September 20, 1949 to Fern Francis Rue and Ronald Carl Carlson, Kurt graduated from Westerly High School in 1967 and from the University of Rhode Island in 1972 with a degree in Math. Kurt and Elaine Cadulli were married in January 1972. Kurt worked at Electric Boat in Radiation Control 2 years, and worked on the USS Nautilus, and served his country in the Rhode Island Army National Guard as an MP. Kurt graduated from the Denver Seminary in Colorado and earned a Master's Degree in New Testament in 1977. He went on to serve as the Youth Pastor at the Westerlo Baptist Church, Westerlo, N.Y. 1977-79, and the Assistant Pastor of Second Baptist Church in North Stonington, CT from 1979-81. Kurt worked as a Health Physics Technician at Millstone Nuclear Power Station from 1981-2017 and was known as the "Millstone Preacher." In 2003 he took early retirement but continued to work as a contractor at Millstone until 2017. He also performed countless weddings and funerals, counseled couples in premarital counseling, mentored young men, and served in Children's ministries for all ages. Kurt took great delight in his service in youth ministry for senior high teens, taking them on countless ministry opportunities to serve underprivileged communities. Kurt graduated to heaven after a 2 ½ year battle with Mesothelioma. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine, devoted children: Bethany Browne and husband Brian Browne Jr., from North Stonington, CT, Brian Carlson and wife Jade Carlson, residents of Essex, MA, Alfredo Carlson, from Newark, DE, and 12 grandchildren who brought great joy into his life. He is also survived by his brother Keith Carlson and his wife Angela Carlson of East Greenwich, RI, sister Karen Larkin and her husband Steven Larkin of Stonington, CT, sister Margaret Hord and her husband Mark Hord from Norfolk, Virginia, and sister Carol Butera and her husband Donald Butera from Denpasar, Indonesia. He also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately for immediate family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI is assisting the family with arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 29, 2020