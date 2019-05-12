The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Larry E. Moosey, Sr.,78, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska, son of the late Charles F. Moosey, of Pawcatuck, CT and Isa Faye Moosey of Campbell, NE.
He was the loving husband of Nancy Lee (Samiagio) Moosey of Pawcatuck. They were married for 58 years.
He was predeceased by his daughter Charlene A. Moosey and son John P. Moosey, both formerly of Pawcatuck.
He is survived by two children, Lawrence E. Moosey, Jr. of Pawcatuck and Margaret F. (Moosey) Schoeff and husband Allen of Fort Wayne, IN. He is also survived by his son-in-law Shawn L. Williams of Pawcatuck; two sisters, Joyce (Moosey) Webber of Opaga, FL and Donna (Moosey) Klatt of Campbell, NE; and several nieces and nephews around the country.
He has five grandchildren, Patrick S. Moosey and Jordan A. Moosey of Pawcatuck, and Jonathen Moosey, Meghan Schoeff and Justin Schoeff, all of Fort Wayne, IN.
Larry worked for the Stonington Public Schools for 18 years before working for himself as a Handyman. He loved to tinker around with things.
All funeral services will be private out of respect for Larry's wishes. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on May 12, 2019
