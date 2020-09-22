1/1
Laura A. Scavello
"EVERYBODY LOVES EVERYBODY"
Laura A. Scavello, 63, of South Woody Hill Road, Westerly, unexpectedly passed away Saturday September, 19 2020.
She was the loving daughter of the late Roland J. Martin Sr. and Laura O. Martin.
She leaves behind her sisters, Linda A. Martin, Cynthia A. Martin, Delia M. James and her husband Doug James, Marie A. Unkuri, Jane E. Jaqcues and her husband Bruce Jacques; her brothers, Edward J. Martin and John E. Martin; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend Bella.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Leo J. Martin and Roalnd J. Martin Jr., and her sister Delores I. Martin
Laura was a dedicated worker at Walmart of Westerly, RI for many years. She was a loving and caring person who always wanted to help. Especially when it came to taking care of her family.
She had a passion for creating cards and put her heart and soul into every card she made.
She loved spending time in her vegetable garden and tending to her flower gardens.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral services will be private. We will have a Celebration of her Life at a later date. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
