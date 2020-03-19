The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Laurie J. (Collins) LeCour

Laurie J. (Collins) LeCour Obituary
Laurie J. (Collins) LeCour, 56, beloved wife of Edward LeCour, of Chord Street, Westerly, passed away at Apple Rehab Clipper in Westerly on Monday, March 16, 2020.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Hazel Collins, also of Westerly.
Laurie was a teacher's aide for Chariho Middle School for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo.
She will be dearly missed by her parents, son Edward LeCour of Charlestown, daughter Ashley Mendez and husband Danald of Sterling, CT; siblings, Kenneth Collins, III and his wife Jaqi of Mystic, Gary Collins and wife Kristen of N. Stonington and Kim Alu and husband Mike of Westerly. Laurie also leaves three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Funeral Service will be held at a time and date to be announced. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
