- Laurinda A. (Tavares) Sardo, 99, of Pawcatuck, CT wife of the late Antonio Sardo died Saturday, October 19, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Monte Murtosa, Portugal and was the daughter of the late Antonio Joaquin Tavares and Blandina Das Neves DaSilva.
Laurinda was a Braider for the former Kellems in Stonington retiring in 1989.
She was a faithful communicant of St. Mary Church in Stonington and a member of the Our Lady of Fatima Society.
Her two daughters, Maria and Rose Sardo of Pawcatuck survive her; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a daughter, Maria Amelia Sardo, a brother, Antonio Tavares and two sisters-in-law, Evangelina Sardo and Eulalia Tavares.
The Sardo family would like to thank all the wonderful hospital & hospice nurses: Sheila, Linda, Heather & Julie for the years of care given to Laurinda during her long illness.
A calling hour will be held Wednesday, October 23rd from 6-7 pm at the Mystic Funeral Home on Route 1 in Mystic. Funeral services will begin Thursday, October 24th at 9:15 from the funeral home followed by a mass at 10:00 am at St. Mary Church in Stonington. Her burial will follow the mass at St. Michael Cemetery in Pawcatuck.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to St. Mary Church. Mailing address for the church donations may be sent to: 60 Liberty St. Pawcatuck, CT. 06379.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019