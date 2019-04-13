The Westerly Sun Obituaries
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Memorial Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Farnum Pike
Smithfield, RI
Lawrence A. Rosa, 55, of Old Greenville Road, Johnston passed away on Tuesday at his home. He was the son of Maryann (Cesaretti) Rosa and the late Lawrence W. Rosa.
Lawrence was a graduate of Bryant College and was an employee of Loiselle Insurance in Pawtucket for the past 21 years. He enjoyed playing soccer and was an avid weightlifter. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and early departures at all family functions. He will be missed greatly.
He leaves his beloved daughter Gabriella S. Rosa of Westerly, a sister Rebecca DelGallo and her husband David of Smithfield, and a brother Jeffrey Rosa and his wife Debra of Coventry. He also leaves four nieces and nephews, Kyla DelGallo, Jospeh DelGallo, Annabella Rosa and Jeffrey John Rosa.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Memorial Mass, which will be held Monday, April 15th at 10am, in St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: .
Published in The Westerly Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
