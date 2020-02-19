|
Lee Archambault, 92, of Westerly, Rhode Island, passed away on Saturday (February 8, 2020).
Lee was born in Waterbury, CT on January 9, 1928, the daughter of the late Leo and Lillian (Turcotte) Archambault. She attended St. Mary Elementary School, Waterbury Catholic High School, and graduated from St. Joseph College in Hartford. After graduation Lee worked in New York City for several years, then moved to Southington, CT and worked at Aetna Life & Casualty as a computer analyst for over 40 years.
Lee loved gardening, birdwatching, following the UConn Women's Basketball team, and reading Victorian literature. She adored all animals and had many cats and dogs throughout her life, but her heart belonged to her Irish Wolfhound "Kiki" and "K.C." her cat.
Lee traveled throughout the United States and abroad. She especially loved to be by the ocean, so in 1998 she moved to Westerly, R.I.
She enjoyed kayaking, swimming, beach going, and clamming. She joined the Charleston Senior Center painting group and became an accomplished artist using all mediums. Much of her artwork originated from coastal scenery around Westerly and photos she had taken on a trip to Italy.
The last year of her life she resided at The Elms Retirement Residence surrounded by kindhearted staff and residents, and her nearby friends, Louis and Marilyn.
Lee is survived by her sister-in-law, Betsy Bray of Rocky Hill, and two nephews, Charles Archambault of Moodus, and Michael Archambault of Manchester, as well as relatives in Texas. She was predeceased by her brothers: Leonard from New Jersey and Lawrence from Rocky Hill, and her sister Lillith Archambault from Cheshire.
Her burial will be at Riverbend Cemetery in Westerly R.I., at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 19, 2020