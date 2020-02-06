|
Lee R. Rossi of South Kingstown, RI passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William P. Rossi, and her sister Fern Carlson and her husband Ronald. Lee is survived by four children – Paula Wagner (Thomas (deceased)) of Franklin, MA; William T. (Mary Ann) Rossi of Warwick; Patrick (Shirley) Rossi of Montgomery, AL; and Richard (Rosemarie) Rossi of Fort Walton Beach, FL.; seven grandchildren – Thomas A. (Cindy)Wagner III; Krispen "Kiki" (Andy) Hopkins; Lindsay (Eric) Atherton; Drew P. (Andrea) Wagner; Chad (Jenna) Wagner; Candace (Eric) Toevs, Tiffany Rossi; and numerous grandchildren.
Lee was born in Kansas City, MO in 1930 to James and Lillian Rue, and was raised by her mother and a close family friend, Florence Charles "Darty" Osborne. She was a graduate of Central Missouri State College and taught music from the early 1950's to the mid 1980's in the school districts of St. Joseph, MO; Chariho, RI; Westerly, RI; and Stonington, CT. In addition to teaching in public school systems, she gave private lessons on piano and other instruments. A consummate musician, she and her husband Bill formed the family band known locally as "All in the Family." Band members included their sons, Pat and Rich, as well as other "family" members. The band was a mainstay throughout the 1970's and into the mid 1980's at the Ocean House in Watch Hill, RI.
In 1986, Lee became one of Jehovah's Witnesses and dedicated the remainder of her life to the Christian Ministry – a privilege that she truly cherished.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday Feb. 8th at 1PM, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1087 Tucker Town Road, Wakefield, RI. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Feb. 6, 2020