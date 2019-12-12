|
Lena Dorothy (Hayes) Lewis, 93 of 35 High St., Ashaway, RI passed away peacefully at home on Monday December 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold M. Lewis.
Born in Mystic, CT. on April 25, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth M. (Devein) Hayes.
Lena was a member of the First Seventh Day Baptist Church of Ashaway. She also enjoyed Square Dancing with the Surfside 8 Squared dance Club, doing her artwork and was an avid reader and casino goer.
Lena will be sadly missed by her four children; Roger M. Lewis of Pawcatuck,CT, Richard A. Lewis of Georgia, Mary E. Bennett of Norwich, CT and Sandra L. Lewis of Ashaway. She also leaves 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. A calling hour will precede the service from 1-2PM. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Ashaway, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 12, 2019