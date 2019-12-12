Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Dorothy (Hayes) Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Dorothy (Hayes) Lewis Obituary
Lena Dorothy (Hayes) Lewis, 93 of 35 High St., Ashaway, RI passed away peacefully at home on Monday December 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold M. Lewis.
Born in Mystic, CT. on April 25, 1926 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth M. (Devein) Hayes.
Lena was a member of the First Seventh Day Baptist Church of Ashaway. She also enjoyed Square Dancing with the Surfside 8 Squared dance Club, doing her artwork and was an avid reader and casino goer.
Lena will be sadly missed by her four children; Roger M. Lewis of Pawcatuck,CT, Richard A. Lewis of Georgia, Mary E. Bennett of Norwich, CT and Sandra L. Lewis of Ashaway. She also leaves 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held on Friday December 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. A calling hour will precede the service from 1-2PM. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Ashaway, RI.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 931 Jefferson Blvd #3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -