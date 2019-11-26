|
Leo A. Brosseau, 93, of Apache Drive, Westerly, passed away on Saturday evening, November 23, 2019 at the Westerly Hospital. He is survived by his wife of more than 66 years, Rita T. (Ligouri) Brosseau of Westerly, his daughter, Sharon A. Lane, wife of Tom, of FL, his daughter, Carol S. Marsiglio, wife of Paul, of Westerly, his son, Matthew T. Brosseau, husband of Debra, of Stonington, CT, his grandchildren, Robert, Michael, Andrew, Adam, Anthony, Mary, Jeffrey, Laura and Katherine and his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Mya and Kiera. Leo was pre-deceased by his daughter and son-in-law, Florence I. Azzinaro, wife of James.
Mr. Brosseau was born in Providence on August 4, 1926, the son of the late Walter and Irene (Horgan) Brosseau. Leo served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Commissaryman 2nd Class Brosseau served on the USS Chilton, among other ships, earning the Asiatic-Pacific Medal, American-Area Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the European-African Medal. He was an avid golfer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will take place at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Calling hours will take place before the Mass from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 26, 2019