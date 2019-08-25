|
Leo J. Cherenza, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peaceably on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was 92.
Born in Westerly, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Christine (DiBartolo) Cherenza.
Leo served in China during the end of WWII with the US Marines. He started his career as Leo J. Cherenza Form Company installing concrete foundations in the early 1950's. Later, he founded and operated Granstone, Inc., a precast concrete company, for over 40 year. In addition, in 2005, Leo created and ran Ace Self Storage for over the next 5 years. He was a lifetime member of the Westerly Yacht Club, the Calabrese Society and the Westerly Elks Lodge #678. He traveled extensively around the US and parts of Canada with his wife in their motorhome joined by their dearest friends, Tom and Betty of Norwich, CT. He also enjoyed skiing as well as visiting various Caribbean islands with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.
He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife Helen (Terluk) Cherenza of Westerly and their three devoted children, Jacqueline and her husband, Steve Nickse of Boston, Massachusetts, Leo, Jr. and his wife, Kimberley of Westerly and Deena Zibel of Dudley, Massachusetts. He will also be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Justin and Jessica, Goddaughter, and many other nieces and nephews and extended family. Leo was predeceased by six siblings.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-7 pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly. A Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday at 10am. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 25, 2019