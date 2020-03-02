|
Leo Robert "Robbie" Roode III, 74, beloved partner for 24 years of Teresa Reposa-Curran of Panciera Lane, Ashaway, RI, passed away at Bayfront Health Hospital in Punta Gorda, Florida surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Leo was born in Westerly RI, the son of the late Leo and Albina Roode.
Robbie was a hard worker starting at a very young age, he had worked at both Maple Lawn Farm then Beriah Lewis Farm. He had also worked at many places including United Nuclear, Harris Company, Thompson Sawmill and James Romanella & Sons Construction until he started his own business RPE Waste Services in 1983. He was a part of the 1963 graduating class of Chariho High School, and served twenty years in the Army Reserves. He was one of the founding fathers of the Ashaway Ambulance Corp. and was a member of the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Department. Leo was also past president of the Bradford Social Club.
He is survived by his sister Joanne Kenyon. Along with his partner Teresa, he leaves behind his former wife Phyllis (Coats) Roode; sons, Keith Roode, Kyle Roode and his wife Amy; and his stepdaughters, Deliah Richmond, Trinity Parmalee, Kathryn Morrone and her husband Christopher, Ruthanne Hargreaves and her husband Cory, and Barbara-Ann Roberts. He will be sadly missed by his 14 grandchildren: Taylor Roode, Justin Roode, Shelby Roode, Jillian Roode, Clarke Richmond, Collin Richmond, Landon Parmalee, Leyla Parmalee, Lennox Parmalee, Maverick Morrone, Harper Morrone, Raegan Morrone, Wyatt Morrone, Ava Hargreaves and his 2 great grandchildren, Bentley and Adrianna.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday March 6, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, RI. Graveside services will be held at Pendleton Hill Cemetery, North Stonington, CT on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10 am. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020