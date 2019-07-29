|
|
Leona H. (Clary) Coon, 81, of Cross Street, Westerly, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert "Albie" Coon who predeceased her in 2010.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Josephine Clary.
Leona worked in quality control for Victor Electric and was a devoted communicant of St. Clare Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo however spending time with her family was most important to Leona.
She is survived by her three children, Bruce A. Coon and wife Joan of Bradford, Dennis R. Coon of Westerly and Jean M. Martin of Charlestown; a sister Hazel Collins also of Westerly; ten grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Coon; and by two grandchildren, Eddie Lasater and Collin Aldrich.
The family would like to thank Hospice of RI and especially their mom's nurse, Meghan Nelson, for the compassionate care that was given.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Ave., Westerly on Tuesday at 10am. Burial will follow at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Old Hopkinton Rd., Ashaway. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 29 to July 30, 2019