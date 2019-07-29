The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare Church
62 Crandall Ave.
Westerly, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Coon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona H. (Clary) Coon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona H. (Clary) Coon Obituary
Leona H. (Clary) Coon, 81, of Cross Street, Westerly, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert "Albie" Coon who predeceased her in 2010.
Born in Westerly, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Josephine Clary.
Leona worked in quality control for Victor Electric and was a devoted communicant of St. Clare Church. She enjoyed playing Bingo however spending time with her family was most important to Leona.
She is survived by her three children, Bruce A. Coon and wife Joan of Bradford, Dennis R. Coon of Westerly and Jean M. Martin of Charlestown; a sister Hazel Collins also of Westerly; ten grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Coon; and by two grandchildren, Eddie Lasater and Collin Aldrich.
The family would like to thank Hospice of RI and especially their mom's nurse, Meghan Nelson, for the compassionate care that was given.
Visiting hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Clare Church, 62 Crandall Ave., Westerly on Tuesday at 10am. Burial will follow at First Hopkinton Cemetery, Old Hopkinton Rd., Ashaway. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now