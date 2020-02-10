The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard James Brown Sr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard James Brown Sr. Obituary
Leonard James Brown Sr., 88, of Pawcatuck, CT, beloved husband of the late Mary Brown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, February 6, 2020. He was born in Webster, MA. On April 11, 1931. He was the son of the late William T. Brown and the late Irene M. (Dragon) Brown.
Leonard (Lenny) was retired from Pfizer of Groton, CT. He was an active member of the Westerly Elks, as well as the Westerly Senior Center and Pawcatuck Valley Coin Club. He was a volunteer fire fighter with the Pawcatuck Fire Department for many years. Lenny brought joy to many children as Santa Claus at Christmas.
He leaves behind his children Leonard Brown Jr. (Martha), Kim Crocker (Robert), Doreen Brown (Thomas), Kevin Brown and Michele Postovoit (Paul); along with his 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and sister, Anna King and brother, Francis Brown, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Florence Bennett.
Services will be Thursday February 13, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours the morning of the funeral from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. Follow in procession to the Funeral Service at the Immaculate Conception Church where a Mass will be at 11:00 am, 111 High St. Westerly, RI. Burial services to follow after the Mass at River Bend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St. Westerly, RI. 02891.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -