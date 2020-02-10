|
Leonard James Brown Sr., 88, of Pawcatuck, CT, beloved husband of the late Mary Brown, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, February 6, 2020. He was born in Webster, MA. On April 11, 1931. He was the son of the late William T. Brown and the late Irene M. (Dragon) Brown.
Leonard (Lenny) was retired from Pfizer of Groton, CT. He was an active member of the Westerly Elks, as well as the Westerly Senior Center and Pawcatuck Valley Coin Club. He was a volunteer fire fighter with the Pawcatuck Fire Department for many years. Lenny brought joy to many children as Santa Claus at Christmas.
He leaves behind his children Leonard Brown Jr. (Martha), Kim Crocker (Robert), Doreen Brown (Thomas), Kevin Brown and Michele Postovoit (Paul); along with his 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and sister, Anna King and brother, Francis Brown, several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Florence Bennett.
Services will be Thursday February 13, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours the morning of the funeral from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI. Follow in procession to the Funeral Service at the Immaculate Conception Church where a Mass will be at 11:00 am, 111 High St. Westerly, RI. Burial services to follow after the Mass at River Bend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Westerly Senior Center, 39 State St. Westerly, RI. 02891.
