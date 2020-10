Leonora Brainard Gwyer, 94, passed away October 15, 2020 at home following a brief illness. She was in the care of her two sons, John Peter Wilson of North Fort Myers, FL and Thomas G. Wilson of Bethlehem, CT. She was predeceased by her third son, Frederick K. Wilson, his son, Jesse Wilson, and her brother, Dr. Frederick Gwyer, of Niantic, CT.Services will be held at a yet to be determined date.For further information please visit www.dinotofuneral.com