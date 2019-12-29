|
|
Leotta A. Lorenson, 92, passed away at her home in Exeter, RI on December 25, 2019. She was born in East Greenwich, RI on March 25, 1927, the daughter of Charles H. and Lela L. Matteson.
She was the wife of the late William A. Lorenson Sr. and is survived by her daughter, Martha L. Baton, her son, William A. Lorenson Jr. and his wife, Theresa, and her son, Russell J. Lorenson. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Gerald W. Baton. She leaves four grandchildren, Lee-Ann Kozora and her husband Rob, Kenneth W. Baton, William A. Lorenson III and Amy K. Lorenson. She was the great-grandmother of five, Andrew Kozora and his wife Christina, John Kozora, Ashley Baton, Amber Baton and Olivia Hathaway.
Leotta spent her childhood in East Greenwich. Her family lived on the waterfront and lost their home in the 1938 Hurricane. Luckily, all of her family survived by escaping out of a window. She graduated from East Greenwich high School in 1945. In 1955 she and her husband moved to Exeter, RI where they ran a dairy farm for many years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. Always a hard worker, she was an amazing cook and an accomplished painter, leaving many oil paintings for her family to enjoy.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 AM at the First Baptist Church, 1059 Main St. Hope Valley, RI, followed by refreshments in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Mail to Development Office -Boston, 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114.
S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences please visit averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019