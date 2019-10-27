|
|
Lieutenant Colonol Natale Joseph Ballato, Jr., passed quietly in his sleep at his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Colonel Ballato is a decorated Marine Corps Aviator and Vietnam Veteran.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Nat, Sr. and Minnie Ballato.
He is survived by his brother, Robert; his son, Joey; granddaughter, Skylyr; two great-grandsons, Mason and Cooper; niece, Mariella; nephews, Avery and Elliot.
He will be greatly missed by all. Semper Fi….OOORAH!
A Service of Remembrance will be held at Pensacola Memorial Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11AM with inurnment to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heroes Among Us Fund, 6825 Oak St. Milton, FL 32570.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Oct. 27, 2019