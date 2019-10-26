|
Lila M. (Higbee) Hartley, 87, lifelong resident of Mystic, CT beloved wife of Robert L. Hartley passed away October 24, 2019.
Born in Mystic, she was the daughter to the late Samuel and Marion (Bradley) Higbee.
She attended local schools and was a graduate of Fitch High School class of 1950.
Early on in her working years, Lila was employed with Sunoco Products. She later went on to work as bookkeeper for Dodson Boat Yard for 26 years up until her retirement in 1995.
She was a member of the Mystic Grange #171, the Odd Fellows and the Rebekah's. Lila enjoyed knitting, camping, collecting lighthouses and her many cruise vacations.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her six children, John Hartley of Mystic, William Hartley (Melanie) of Mystic, Linda Russell (Wayne) of Bradford, RI., Nancy Hartley (Karen) of Hampton, CT, Donald Hartley (Cindy) of Stonington and James Hartley (Judy) of Port Richey, FL; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Samuel Higbee, sister, Anna Mae Dawley and twin great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Trey Shifflett.
Her family will receive friends at the Mystic Funeral Home on Route 1 in Mystic on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2-5pm.
A service will be held the following day at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you reach out to someone who is also experiencing the long road of Alzheimer's to show them comfort and support.
Published in The Westerly Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019