Lilian V. (Koenen) Parkinson
Lillian V. (Koenen) Parkinson, of Academy Lane, Mystic, Connecticut, passed away at her home on August 8, 2020 at the age of 94. She was the wife of the late Robert Parkinson.
Born in New London, CT, she was the daughter of the late John and Ida Koenen. Lillian grew up in Mystic, CT.
Lillian worked as a waitress for Sailor Ed's Restaurant for many years. After her retirement she enjoyed gardening and being in her yard at her former home in Pawcatuck. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church.
She will be dearly missed by her four children, Robert Parkinson, Douglas Parkinson, Pamela Pancrazi, and Linda Sprague; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Lillian was predeceased by her sister Virginia Roseman.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Westerly Sun on Aug. 13, 2020.
