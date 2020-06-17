Lillian (Arnott) Azzinaro of Westerly, passed away peacefully at the Westerly Nursing Home on June 15th, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph S. "Flash" Azzinaro, who predeceased her in 2008.
Born in Windsor, Maine, Lillian was the daughter of the late James and Carrie Arnott. Lillian was predeceased by four siblings, William Arnott, James Arnott, David Arnott, and Sarah Gaudreau (Arnott).
Lillian worked alongside her late husband and family at Paddy's Wigwam Restaurant for many years. She enjoyed gardening, painting, and reading, but her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family.
Lillian is survived by her two daughters, Elaine (Richard Sunderland) and Marilyn Limanni, all of Westerly; three grandchildren, Jeannine Nenna (Mike), Leslie Lorello (Joseph), and Dr. Nicole Anderson (Matthew); and five great-grandchildren, Michael and Macey Nenna, Madison and Samuel Lorello, and Ainsley Anderson.
Funeral services will be held privately. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of arrangements. Donations can be made in Lillian's memory to Kindred Hospice of Warwick, RI. 2374 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886. The family also wishes to thank everyone at the Royal Westerly nursing home for their compassion and care.
For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.