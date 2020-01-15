|
Lillian C. (Valenta) Poston was born at home on October 26, 1925 in Philadelphia, PA and passed away at the Apple Clipper Rehab Center in Westerly, RI on January 12, 2020. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.
Lillian was an active member of The Hope Valley Baptist Church, a member of the Hopkinton Parks and Recreation Committee, helping to get The Crandall House in Ashaway, RI become a reality. She was an active member of The Hope Valley Homemakers. Lillian also had an herb business, "Brookbound Herbs" in the 1970's with her friend, Lucy Armstrong.
She graduated from Frankfort High School and Temple University, both in Philadelphia, PA. After graduating from Temple, she was a Registered Nurse at Temple University Hospital where she held positions as Head Nurse of the Pediatric Clinic and Nursing Arts Instructor. She was a Holistic Health Practioner for 37 years. Her alternative methods of healing led her to establish her private practice, "Body Energy Systems Therapy (BEST).Her vast knowledge was greatly appreciated by her clients to help them on their path to a healthier life. With her practice she traveled all over the world to teach and to attend conferences to pass along her knowledge and wisdom.
Lillian was a member of Noetic Science, International Association pf Specialized Kinesiologists, Touch for Health Kinesiology Association and Sounds True.
Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, art and music.
Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Charles Poston; parents, Flori and Mikalina Valenta, brother Leonard Valenta and Grandson, Timothy Poston. She is survived by her daughter, Judith, Strawberry, Arizona, son, James, Monte Vista, Colorado, son Jeffrey ( wife, Cathy) Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, son Jon (wife Lynn) of Block Island, Rhode Island and Springfield, New Hampshire, and son Jerald (wife, Tammy) of Charlestown, Rhode Island.. She is also survived by grandchildren, Christopher (wife, Ashley) Poston, Charles, David and Rachel Poston, Lauren (Poston) Vo and husband Danny. In addition, she is survived by her great-granddaughter, Mia Vo.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South County Hospital, The Apple Clipper Rehab Center, Continuum Hospice and The Hope Valley Ambulance Corps.
The family is grateful for the care she received while at South County Hospital, and The Apple Clipper Rehab Center.
As Mom always said, "I am one fortunate woman."
For online condolences please visit averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020