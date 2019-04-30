Lillian J. Bianco, 88, of Boiling Spring Avenue, Westerly, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, April 17, 2019 at her home. She is survived by her cousin, Malinda M. Grimord of North Stonington, her cousin, Anita Rose of Stonington and many other cousins.

Ms. Bianco was born in Westerly on July 25, 1930, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Susie (DeBartolo) Bianco. She was a housekeeper for many years at the Westerly Hospital. She also worked for the Wheeler family of Watch Hill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm Street, Westerly. There will be no procession from the funeral home. Burial will follow the Mass at St. Sebastian Cemetery, Westerly. Funeral services are under the direction of Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home & Crematory, 64 Friendship Street, Westerly.