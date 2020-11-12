Lillian (Costanza) Liguori, 91, of Bradford Road, Bradford and of the Elms Retirement Residence, Westerly passed away on Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020 at the Westerly Hospital after a brief period of declining health.
She is survived by her son Stephen Liguori of Florida, daughter Diane Curley and grandson Nicholas Curley of Massachusetts, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Joseph Liguori Jr.; brothers James Costanza, Santo "Sam" J. Costanza Jr. and Frank L. Costanza; and her sisters, Anne Sposato, Rose Costanza, Ellen Costanza and Nancy Celico.
Mrs. Liguori was born in Bradford on June 14, 1929, the daughter of the late Santo J. and Angelina (Cofone) Costanza Sr. She graduated from Westerly High School in 1947 then worked for the Electric Company and later as a bookkeeper at the Frank Olean Center in Westerly. Lillian, and her late husband Joseph, were members of the Westerly Yacht Club, Surfside 8 Square Dance Club and St. Vincent de Paul Church. She loved to travel and her greatest joy was to spend time with her family, friends, residents and staff at the Elms Retirement Residence.
Lillian's family would like to express many heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Westerly Hospital, HopeHealth Hospice and Elms Retirement Residence for the wonderful kindness and compassion shown to her while she was under their care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, calling hours are omitted and burial will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 7 Church St., Bradford. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Elms Retirement Residence, 22 Elm Street, Westerly, RI 02891.
The Rushlow-Iacoi Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please go to www.rushlowiacoifuneralhome.com