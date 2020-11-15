Lillian Patricia Vacca, 84, of Westerly, RI passed away peacefully at the Royal Nursing Home on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born in Bradford, RI the daughter of the late Natale and Rose Vuono on March 17, 1936 (yes, an Italian St Patrick's Day baby.) She loved skiing and golfing with friends and family as well as being an avid fan of her beloved Celtics and Yankees.
Lillian was smart, witty and always spoke her mind. She made the National Honor Society while attending the Westerly High School and worked at HD Randall's in the payroll department. On May 11, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart Louis A. Vacca. Together they successfully ran Vacca's Tire Company for many years. In addition, she was employed by the Westerly School Department helping students with challenging needs. After retirement, she went to volunteer at the Westerly Chamber of Commerce for many years where she enjoyed daily conversations and bragging about her hometown. In 2007 the Chamber presented her with the prestigious Key Award.
Lillian loved her family. She is survived by her son Chris Vacca and his wife Michelle and 2 grandchildren, Brooklyn Vacca of Westerly and Ryan Vacca of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother Natale (Bud) Vuono and several nieces and nephews. Lillian was predeceased by her husband Louis of 47 years in 2004, son David in 2010, and three sisters Frances Johnson, Carmela Piccolo, and Louise Card.
