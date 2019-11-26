The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Services
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
View Map
Lina Ma Chin Obituary
Lina Ma Chin, 77, beloved wife and mother, of Westerly, RI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born and raised in the Philippines, Lina immigrated to Rhode Island at an early age. She spent her final years in Peabody, MA to be close to her family. She has 13 brothers and sisters in California and Asia. Lina selflessly focused her time, knowledge and energy on raising a close family with strong ethical values. Her greatest passion and happiness was when she was surrounded by her family and husband. She loved gardening, ceramics, crocheting and sewing as her favorite hobbies, with family receiving the majority of her creations. She is the wife of a co-owner of the former China Village Restaurant, where she worked as a cashier and hostess. She also worked as a hostess at Cedars Steakhouse at Foxwoods Casino.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Gordon Y Chin of Westerly, RI; her four children, Carolyn Martin and her husband Bradford of Mansfield, MA; Mildred Rabbitt and her husband Dean of North Reading, MA; Diana Chiu and her husband Waymann of Basking Ridge, NJ; and Kevin Chin and his wife Nok of Ashburn, VA. Lina also leaves her six grandchildren; Ashley, Kyle, Carly, Tyler, Andrew, and Amanda.
Visiting hours will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly on Saturday, November 30th from 8:30a.m. - 10a.m., immediately followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 10a.m. Burial will take place at River Bend Cemetery, Westerly. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Nov. 26, 2019
