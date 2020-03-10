The Westerly Sun Obituaries
|
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888

Lincoln Arthur Watkins

Lincoln Arthur Watkins Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lincoln Arthur Watkins, of Stonington, on Friday March 6, 2020, at the age of 92 years old. Linc Watkins, who was known to many as Pa or Puzzy, was born in New York City on November 23, 1927.
A memorial service is scheduled for March 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at Friends Meetinghouse located at 57 Elm Street, Westerly, RI. The service will follow in the manner of Friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to the American Diabetes Association, the , or Planned Parenthood. For more information, please go to www.mysticfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Westerly Sun on Mar. 10, 2020
