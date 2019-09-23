The Westerly Sun Obituaries
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
(401) 539-2271
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
S.R. Avery Funeral Home
3A Bank Street
Hope Valley, RI 02832
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Fairview Ave.
View Map
Linda L. (Wallace) Perra


1946 - 2019
Linda L. (Wallace) Perra Obituary
Linda L. (Wallace) Perra, 72, beloved wife for over 54 years, of Arthur E. Perra, of Old Blitzkrieg Trial, Hope Valley, passed away at South County Hospital on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Born in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late William and Agnes Wallace.
Retired Linda worked as a Teacher and Principal for the Chariho School System for a number of years. Linda held a Master's degree in education from URI and a Doctorate in education from Nova South East University.
Linda was known for her hard work and leadership in education as well as in her community, elected as a town council member for the Town of Hopkinton for several years and participating as a member of the Westerly High School Alumni Scholarship Fund Committee.
In addition to her husband, she leaves three children and their spouses, Kathleen Cyr, Glenn and Jackie Perra, Daniel and Amanda Perra; and 6 grandchildren. She also leaves her two sisters; Elizabeth Algieri and Donna Padula.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday September 23, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Westerly, RI. A graveside service will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pine Grove Cemetery , Fairview Ave.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Westerly High School Alumni Scholarship (whsalumnischolarship.org) or to Community 2000 Education Foundation (community 2000.org)
www.averyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Westerly Sun on Sept. 23, 2019
