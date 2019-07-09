Litterio Franco, 79, husband of Rosalia (Cassata) Franco, of Swan Street, Pawcatuck, passed away at The Westerly Hospital on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Born in Sicily, Italy, he was the son of the late Nicolo and Rosa Franco.

Litterio was a construction worker for Millstone for many years until his retirement. He served with the Italian Army in the late 1950's. He loved to garden, hunt and fish and was proud of his homemade wine. He was known for his quick wit and keen sense of humor, however most important to Litterio was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Nicolo Andonio Franco and wife MaryBeth of East Lyme, CT; two sisters, Angelina Franco and Maria Maglia, both of Sicily; twin grandchildren, Nathaniel Andonio Franco and Isabella Giada Franco; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are omitted. Funeral service and burial will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. Published in The Westerly Sun from July 9 to July 10, 2019