Lois A. (Grinnell) Pearson
1932 - 2020
Lois A. Pearson spent her youth on Charlestown Beach.
Lois A. Pearson, 87, long time resident of Citrus Hills, FL passed away August 6, 2020 at Canterfield of Ocala. She was born in Providence, RI on September 14, 1932 to the late Lester E. and Alice E. (Davies) Grinnell and attended the University of Rhode Island. Lois was a Registered Nurse and arrived in this area in 1991, coming from Rhode Island. She attended 7 Rivers Presbyterian Church, and held memberships with the Citrus Hills Golf Club, the Rhode Island School Nurse Teachers Association, and the Charleston-Richmond Visiting Nurses Association. Mourning her loss is her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Pearson; her daughters Karen M. Pearson of Wells, ME, Cheryl A. Matthews of Vernon, VT, Robin L. Rizzo of Pound Ridge, NY, and Linda C. Tanner of Oak Harbor, WA; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory, Inverness, FL.


Published in The Westerly Sun from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas E. Davis Funeral Home
3075 S. Florida Ave.
Inverness, FL 34450
(352) 726-8323
August 13, 2020
My late husband Warren and I were neighbors of Lois and Bob for many years. Lois was one of the most lovable ladies I had met in a long time. We had a lot of laughs and enjoyed being neighbors. May she rest in peace, she sure went through a lot in her life. Blessings to you all.
Gladys Kean
Friend
